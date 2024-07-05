Aldi's Garden Event starts this weekend | Aldi/Composite

One of Aldi’s most popular Specialbuys events is coming up this Sunday, so we’ve taken a look at what’s on offer

Sunday sees the start of another Aldi Specialbuys event, and this time it's a big one. It's the popular Garden Event with bargains galore on everything from furniture to flowers.

The middle aisle will be a hive of activity from Sunday, July 7, when the deals land and the products are first on display in store.

One of the products likely to run out quickly is the Belavi Decorative Garden Mirror. Mirrors are a great way to give a feeling of space in a garden, and the colours and lights they reflect can be very atmospheric.

This one, priced at just £7.99, is 69cm high and made of a durable plastic, so it won't age quickly and should stand up well to the elements all year round.

Or how about decorating your garden with some woodland creatures? There's a set of miniature woodland animals arriving in the aisle which can nestle in your flowerbeds or rockeries.

Each little cement creature costs £4.99, and you can choose from a squirrel, a bird, or a rabbit.

There's also a Kirton House wall clock available during the Garden Event, featuring either a blue tit with a thermometer, garden birds, or just plain stone. Each one is priced at £14.99 and they're designed to live outdoors.

Tools, planters, and a garden rug are also set to feature in the Garden Event, so set a reminder to head down to your nearest Aldi store early to ensure you don't miss out.

It's also a great idea to sign up to Aldi's email list, so you can be tipped off ahead of each week's Specialbuys, which land on Thursdays and Sundays. It's the best way to stay ahead of all the other shoppers and to have the first choice of deals.