Footage shows the new bomb-defusing robotic canines opening doors, and firing at bomb threats.

Footage from the Ministry of Defence shows new hi-tech robot dogs detecting and defusing bomb threats.

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) trials involved multiple scenarios where the robot was asked to perform various tasks including opening and closing doors autonomously, navigating stairs, inspecting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and consequently firing disruptors at the IEDs to render them safe.

The government hopes the technology will transform Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) operations by reducing human exposure to danger, improving operational efficiency and maintaining public safety.

Bomb-defusing robot dog. | Defence Science and Technology Laboratory

Maria Eagle, Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, said: “This advanced technology demonstrates our commitment to protecting the military personnel who keep our nation safe, at home and abroad.

“By working with industry and combining cutting-edge robotics with existing expertise, we’re ensuring our bomb disposal teams have the best possible tools to carry out their vital work safely and effectively.”

Prof Andy Bell, Chief Science and Technology Officer, Dstl, said: “This is a great example of how Defence can achieve an advantage through the exploitation of technology, fusing together military and commercial systems to keep our people and country safe from deadly threats.

“Working in partnership with industry and academia, Dstl is delivering mission success through science and technology advantage.”