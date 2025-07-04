Sweatproof makeup must-haves to help you stay flawless all day including Fenty and Ardell | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These three products are perfect companions for your summer beauty routine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer is all about sunshine, poolside lounging, and spontaneous adventures but with the heat comes the challenge of keeping your makeup intact. Sweat and humidity can wreak havoc on your look, so finding the right sweatproof products is key. Whether you're running errands or dancing the night away, here are three makeup essentials that promise to stay put and keep you glowing (not melting).

1. Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint | Boots

This lightweight, buildable skin tint from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line is a game-changer for sweatproof coverage. The Eaze Drop deliver a smooth, blurred finish that evens out skin tone without clogging pores or feeling heavy. The formula is humidity-, sweat-, and transfer-resistant perfect for hot days when you need your base to breathe and stay put.

Best For:

Light-to-medium coverage lovers

Humid climates

Everyday wear without the cakey feel

2. Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm | Space NK

Not just a lip balm this glossy, hydrating formula acts like a lip mask and a subtle makeup enhancer in one. The Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm provides a natural tint (with shades like Vanilla Beige and Pink Sugar) while locking in moisture, even in the heat. It stays put better than many traditional lip glosses, resisting the urge to slide off during sweaty outings.

Best For:

Hydrating dry lips under the sun

A glossy, effortless look

Sweat-resistant shine with a hint of tint

3. Ardell Press-On Lashes

Ardell Press-On Lashes | Boots

Forget mascara and messy glue and meltdowns Ardell’s Press-On Lashes make application easy and they hold surprisingly strong, even through heat and humidity. These lashes are sweatproof, comfortable, and reusable. The self-adhesive band grips well without irritation, making them a reliable option for summer weddings, festivals, or long days on the go.

Best For:

Quick, no-glue application

All-day wear

Natural glam or bold lash looks without fuss

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

L’Oréal Now under £10: L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Day Cream £ 9.79 Buy now Buy now If you’re looking for a celebrity-approved anti-ageing cream with proven results, the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Triple Action Day Cream is hard to beat. Now just £9.79 on Amazon (down from £29.99), this dermatologist-recommended formula has earned over 7,000 glowing reviews — and even Hollywood star Eva Longoria swears by it. Combining Pro-Retinol to tackle wrinkles, Hyaluronic Acid for hydration, and brightening Vitamin Cg, it helps firm, smooth and re-plump skin for a youthful glow. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, it’s easy to work into your morning routine. With its improved formula and unbeatable price, it’s the perfect time to update your skincare and see visible results for less. Shop now while stocks last.