The best non-alcoholic beers and spirits

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

To raise money for cancer support and treatment, you have the option to commit to 14, 21, or 31 days without drinking.

If you are taking part, you’ll still want to be able to treat yourself to a great tasting drink during the weekend or when you are out socialising with friends.

Luckily, there are more non-alcoholic drink options on the market now than ever before as drinks companies work hard to cater for everyone - whether they are a designated driver for the evening or taking part in a campaign like Sober October or Dry January.

Below you will find a variety of non-alcohol beers and spirits you can enjoy from BrewDog, The Bottle Club and 31Dover.

Brewdog are supporting Macmillan and the Sober October campaign and are offering special discounted prices on their alcohol-free beers throughout October.

In addition, For every 12-pack, 24-pack, 48-pack of alcohol free beer sold on the BrewDog website, they will pay money to Macmillan Cancer Support.

October also marks Black History Month. If you would like to learn more, here are some of the best novels about black history.

Later this month it’s also Halloween and if you’re wondering what food and drink to serve guests and your party then take a look at our guide to the best Halloween party food.

Or, if you’re already thinking ahead to Christmas - then you’re sure to want to indulge your tastebuds with the Marks and Spencer food and drink Christmas range.

Alcohol-Free Mixed Pack Alcohol-Free Mixed Pack £34.25 Brewdog are supporting Macmillan during Sober October by offering a great range of alcohol free beer. This bundle brings all the attitude of Brewdog’s alcoholic range, all of the flavour – but none of the alcohol. The pack includes:- Punk AF - 0.5% IPA (16 x 330ml Can)- Lost AF - 0.5% Lager 16 x 330ml Can)- Nanny State - 0.5% Ale (16 x 330ml Can) £10 from the sale of this pack will go to Macmillan. Buy now

Punk AF Punk AF £34.25 No alcohol just got Punked up. This beer has all the attitude, all the flavour but none of the alcohol. It offers a juicy tropical fruit mixed up with grassy and pine notes, all sitting on a solid malt bassline. Available in three pack sizes: 4 cans for £4

12 cans for £11.50

24 cans for £22.95

48 cans for £34.25 Buy now

Nanny State Nanny State £34.25 Made with brigade of speciality malts and North American hops, this hardcore beer sends bitterness to the brink and back. Squeezing this many hops in, and the alcohol out, makes this beer very carefully crafted drink you are sure to enjoy. Available in three pack sizes: 4 cans for £4

12 cans for £11.50

24 cans for £22.95

48 cans for £34.25 Buy now

Lost AF Lost AF £34.25 Brewdog’s latest foray into alcohol free beers sees them take our iconic Lost Lager and turn it into a crisp and refreshing 0.5% crusher. The light Pilsner malt base is the perfect foundation, offering up a delicate backbone that gives the hops a stage to shine. The final result is a light lager with zingy citrus and herbal notes, coupled with savoury biscuit malts. All the flavour, none of the alcohol. Available in three pack sizes: 4 cans for £4

12 cans for £11.50

24 cans for £22.95

48 cans for £34.25 Buy now

Koppaberg Alcohol Free Strawberry and Lime Gin and Lemonade Premixed Can Koppaberg Alcohol Free Strawberry and Lime Gin and Lemonade Premixed Can £1.99 A delightful ready-to-drink; gin and lemonade flavoured drink with a refreshing strawberry and lime flavour. Perfectly blended so you can enjoy your lovely tasting drink even when there’s no alcohol. The best thing about the pre-mixed drink is that you don’t need to worry about what you are serving your spirit with, you just have to open the can and enjoy. Buy now

Gordon’s 0.05% Alcohol Free Gordon’s 0.05% Alcohol Free £15.49 Gordon’s 0.0% provides the bold, piney juniper led character you’d expect from Gordon’s. - but there’s no alcohol. It is created by distilling the same botanicals used in Gordon’s London Dry Gin. These botanicals are individually immersed in water, heated and then distilled before being expertly blended together to capture the essence of Gordon’s in a delicious alcohol-free alternative. Serve with a wedge of lime, a handful of strawberries and mix with soda water, tonic water or even grapefruit juice. Buy now

Heineken Alcohol Free Bottle Beer Multipack Heineken Alcohol Free Bottle Beer Multipack £19.49 The master brewers at Heineken spent years exploring, brewing and tasting before they finally created this recipe for an alcohol-free beer defined by its refreshing fruity notes and soft malty body. This multipack is 24 X 330ml. Buy now

Becks Blue Alcohol Free Beer Bottle Multipack Becks Blue Alcohol Free Beer Bottle Multipack £17.99 Becks alcohol free beer has the same fresh, hoppy taste as the classic, just without the alcohol content. Best enjoyed chilled to experience the full, crisp taste. This multipack is 24 X 275ml. Buy now

STRYYK Not Vodka STRYYK Not Vodka £16.95 Not Vodka is a delicious blend of warming capsicum pepper and cooling cucumber and menthol, for a balanced, clean flavour that is unmistakably vodka - but with no alcohol. It’s also 100% natural and with no added sugar or artificial flavours. Best served with your favourite fruit juice, such as pineapple juice, orange juice or cranberry juice. Buy now

Warner’s Botanical Garden Spirits Pink Berry 0% Warner’s Botanical Garden Spirits Pink Berry 0% £17.95 One for lovers of fruity drinks, this pink berry delight is a non-alcoholic alternative to pink gins. Incorporating a fragrant bouquet of raspberry, blackcurrant and sage notes with hints of chilli, ginger and Szechuan pepper. This spirit packs all the flavour, so you just need to serve this with tonic water for the ultimate non-alcoholic refreshment. Buy now

Seedlip Citrus Seedlip Citrus £21.95 Non-alcoholic spirits pioneer Seedlip have created this beautiful refreshing drink, called Grove 42. Three types of orange (manda, blood orange and orange) have been used to create a distinctive and well-rounded tang, while ginger, lemongrass and a hint of peppercorn add a moreish complexity and fresh character. Grove 42 goes great with tonic water or soda water, so that its bold flavour can shine through from the first sip to the last without being overpowered. Buy now

Lyre’s UK ESPRESSO MARTINI SET ESPRESSO MARTINI SET £63.40 Keep it classy and classic with this extraordinary Espresso Martini Set, which tastes every bit as good as it’s alcoholic counterpart, but won’t leave you with a hangover in the morning. This set contains1x White Cane Spirit 700ml, 1x Spiced Cane Spirit 700ml, 1x Coffee Liqueur 700ml, and makes for a smooth, complex, decadent Espresso Martini that’s absolutely delicious Buy now

Thomson & Scott noughty organic sparkling chardonnay Thomson & Scott noughty organic sparkling chardonnay £8.95 Non-alcoholic wines have come along in leaps and bounds in the past few years, so if you’ve had a poor experience with one in the past, it may be time to revisit. This alcohol-free sparkling chardonnay is impressively akin to Champagne, and perfect for a celebration. The body is rich and intense, the effervescence impressive, and the taste is light, dry, tart - with a hint of tropical fruit, so a delectable drop. It’s also vegan, halal certified, organic, and low in sugar. Marvellous. Buy now

Oddbird merlot shiraz, 75cl Oddbird merlot shiraz, 75cl £8.45 Do you love a deep, rich, decadent red? This is the drop for you - sans alcohol. From the renowned French Languedoc-Roussillon region, this tipple is a ruby red delight, with complex notes of blackberry, cherry, plum and caramel. It has the rounded mouthfeel of an authentic red, and a real depth of flavour. Outstanding - best enjoyed with a fine steak or a cheeseboard. Buy now