The Shark NZ690UKT upright vacuum cleaner, loved by pet owners for its Anti Hair Wrap tech and powerful cleaning, has been reduced to £144.99 for Amazon’s Prime Day sale – but the deal ends tonight

Shark’s bestselling upright vacuum cleaner has dropped to one of its lowest-ever prices for Amazon’s Prime Day promotion.

The NZ690UKT Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner is now just £144.99 instead of £249.99, a 42% saving on one of the best-rated pet vacuums around.

You need to be quick though, because the Prime Big Deal Days is only on for another day, these deals are likely to vanish at the end of today.

The Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Anti Hair Wrap Technology is designed to make deep cleaning easy, even in homes with pets and long hair.

Its clever Anti Hair Wrap system automatically removes tangled hair from the brush roll as you clean, while LED headlights illuminate hidden dust and pet hair lurking under furniture.

It’s packed with Shark’s signature features, including two floor modes for switching seamlessly between carpets and hard floors, and Lift-Away technology, which lets you detach the cylinder to transform it into a portable cleaner — ideal for stairs, upholstery, and car interiors.

The Pet Power Brush, Multi-Surface Tool, and Crevice Tool are all included, and the vacuum’s Anti-Allergen Complete Seal captures dust and allergens to make the air in your home cleaner too.

Add to that a generous 8m cord, 1.1-litre dust capacity, and a five-year guarantee and it’s easy to see why this vacuum continues to be an Amazon favourite.

