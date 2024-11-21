Rylan Clark is hosting Amazon’s ‘Black Friday Week Show’ and has revealed his top bargain | PA

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon Black Friday 2024 discounts have started and continue to December 2 with Rylan Clark hosting a show to highlight top offers

TV personality Rylan Clark has revealed his top Black Friday bargain to buy on Amazon with thousands of discounts now live. Rylan is an insider on the latest deals as he’s hosting the online Amazon’s ‘Black Friday Week Show’ to mark the event.

Picking out some of the top discounts, his number one choice to bag is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It’s a highly-rated item with an overall 4.7 out of 5 stars from consumers on Amazon.

Shoppers can save £25 on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max as Amazon has slashed the price from £59.99 to £34.99 here.