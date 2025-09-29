The new range of nightwear has landed at M%S

From cosy cotton PJs to satin chemises, Pour Moi’s AW25 nightwear range has everything to make Christmas mornings sparkle

Cosy, chic, or a little bit glamorous, Pour Moi nightwear will make Christmas mornings extra special.

Christmas isn't Christmas without a new pair of PJs - and yule be dreaming that a set from Pour Moi's nightwear collection makes its way into your stocking.

From sleek satins to cosy checks and fleece, the new Pour Moi AW25 range has something for everyone.

It's all available from M&S and you'll be spoiled for choice.

The pyjama set costs £45 | M&S

If you're looking for cosiness, check out the Cosy Brushed Cotton Pyjamas Gift Set, £47.

Soft, warm and 100% cotton, they come in a choice of colours with handy pockets and a full button-through shirt.

One happy shopper wrote: "Great quality soft cotton and incredibly cosy to wear. Has style, warmth and comfort. Couldn't ask for more."

Pour Moi’s AW25 collection also features sexy-yet-classy cami-and-short sets, elegant dressing gowns and beautifully detailed pyjamas.

This Dusk Satin Lace Chemise is our top pick | M&S

The colour-block satin designs come in dusky pink, blue and festive burgundy, while a bold black-and-apricot floral print adds extra drama.

If you go for blue, the set includes an atelier lace non-padded underwired balcony bra, £34, and high waist deep brief, £18.

Our top pick? The Dusk Satin Lace Trim Chemise, with its delicate straps and luxe lace detail, perfect for gifting or treating yourself.

