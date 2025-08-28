Calling all bargain hunters! Poundland announces website closure and it’s selling items for as little as 10p | Liam McBurney/PA Wire

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The best clearance deals from Poundland including back to school, Halloween, and Christmas.

Time is running out for online Poundland shoppers. According to The Sun some stores have been saved but “online sales will stop” and the website is due to close on September 16. This moment marks the end of an era for Poundland’s digital bargain hunters. But before the virtual doors close, there are still plenty of deals worth snapping up.

Clearance deals

Poundland Clearance deals | Poundland

Poundland is offering some of its deepest discounts ever. Online, prices currently dip as low as 10p on items ranging from toiletries and toys to seasonal goods and party supplies. It’s the kind of fire-sale pricing that’s rarely seen outside of store closures.

Back to School deals

Poundland Back to School deals | Poundland

The Back to School range is packed with essentials such as notebooks, pens, lunch boxes, water bottles, and hair accessories all designed to get children classroom-ready at Poundland’s trademark price points. With many items sitting at the £1 mark, parents can kit out kids without breaking the budget, though waiting too long could mean missing out on online availability.

Halloween clearance

Poundland Halloween clearance | Poundland

The site is also already well-stocked for Halloween, offering a mix of decorations, sweets, costumes, makeup, and party gear. With prices this low, it’s an opportunity to plan ahead for the spooky season and avoid the last-minute scramble at pricier retailers.

Christmas clearance

Poundland Christmas clearance | Poundland

Those who like to prepare even further in advance will also find early Christmas stock on offer, from advent calendars and gift wrap to festive decorations and tableware. It may seem early, but with the website closing soon this is one of the last chances to secure Poundland’s seasonal bargains from the comfort of home.

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

