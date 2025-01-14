Portable power station deal: Jackery's latest Explorer 1000 V2 has dropped in price

The Explorer 1000 V2 is cheaper than ever, thanks to a January sale | Jackery

This is a remarkable deal on a portable power station that's perfect for off-grid living

Portable power stations were hugely popular in 2024, and 2025 is already shaping up to be another big year.

One of the most important launches last year was Jackery's Explorer 1000 V2, a long awaited reimagining of a timeless classic, the original Explorer 1000.

A new design for its distinctive exterior is just the start of the upgrades here, because the technology that lies within is quite remarkable.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 brings many improvements over its predecessor

It now has a 1,500w output from a 1,070Wh battery, and it can fast charge in as little as one hour.

It's also 18% smaller than its predecessor, and an arguably more practical shape, thanks to its fold-away rubber handle.

This is largely achieved through the addition of a new battery technology, lithium iron phosphate, or LiFePO4, which more durable, more reliable and a lot safer. It's the stuff they use in electric cars nowadays, so it's certainly built to last.

The best bit, though, is the price. Normally the Explorer 1000 V2 costs £899, but we've found one on Amazon with 39% off - that brings it down to £549. There are also deals for the solar panel bundles, too.

The deal is also available on the Jackery UK website, and it's part of a new year sale, which will be lasting until January 23rd.

If you don't need to power of the Explorer 1000 V2, there's another bargain to be found on Amazon, because the older version of the Jackery Explorer 500 is on sale on Amazon.

This terrific little workhorse is down to just £299 from its usual £556 - a saving of 46%. Again, you'll also find this deal on the Jackery website, along with a few other savings on some of its popular products.