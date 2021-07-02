The Morrisons Continental Grazing Platter

England will face Ukraine in the quarter finals of Euro 2020.

England vs Ukraine will be played on Saturday 3 July (8pm kick off) at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will be only the eighth time the two nations have played one another, with England winning four of the previous seven occasions and Ukraine one.

The last time England faced Ukraine was in a World Cup qualifier on 10 September 2013, in a game which ended goalless. It followed a 1-1 draw between the two sides in the returning fixture in the qualifying games.

The game will be shown live on BBC and iPlayer.

If you’re looking to enjoy the game at home, Morrisons have announced a flash sale on party food favourites to enjoy as you watch.

There’s lots of food and drink of offer, including pizza, beer and cider - and there’s even a good deal on a projector so you can enjoy the game on a big scale.

