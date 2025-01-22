Is this gold plectrum coin the ultimate collectable item for Elvis fans?

The gold plectrum coin is layered in pure 24-carat gold | London Mint Office

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

You could own a stunning gold Elvis coin in the shape of a plectrum for just £39.99 - and there’s a way to get a free version, too

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the most recognised and respected names in rock and roll, Elvis Presley, is immortalised in this stunning gold coin, crafted as a special tribute to "The King".

It's a Gibraltar Half Crown, in 24-carat gold which has a "Fairmined" status due to its ethical sourcing.

The unusually-shaped piece mimics a plectrum, a plastic device guitarists use to strum their guitars, but this plectrum coin is more likely to find itself sitting on proud display - because it's a true collector's piece and only 100,000 have been made.

The free commemorative coins on the London Mint Office website right now The King Charles III Commemorative Coin - click here The Coronation of King Charles III Coin - click here The 50th Anniversary of Decimalisation Coin - click here The 80th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings Coin - click here The Official Elvis Presley Plectrum Coin - click here

Featuring an image of Elvis in his iconic Jailhouse Rock era, and sold by the London Mint Office in partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises, the coin weighs 10g and measures 31mm by 26mm.

It can be ordered for just £39.95, plus £3.95 for postage and packaging, and the coins can only be bought new from the London Mint Office.

It's part of a small collection of coins paying tribute to Elvis, and prices in the collection start at £14.95.

This "King of Rock 'n' Roll" Gold Layered Coin is available for £14.95 | London Mint Office

Or, for a really special memento, there's the £99 Official 2024 Elvis Presley Sterling Silver Fifty Pence Coin.

A silver version of the plectrum coin can be ordered for free, as a “gift to the nation” | London Mint Office

It was minted to celebrate the 70th anniversary of his first performance a "Hillbilly Hoedown", as a 19-year-old in July 1954 and only 49,999 coins were made.

Elvis fans who do not have the £99 to spare can still own a piece of rock and roll memorabilia by signing up for a free plectrum coin instead.

This time crafted from silver, the London Mint Office is offering 500,000 of these limited-edition coins as a "gift to the nation".

To receive one, you'll need to apply by clicking here, and you'll need to pay £2.50 postage. You're also only allowed to claim one per household.