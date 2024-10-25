Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Black Friday offers and early deals to expect from kitchen gadgets to vacuum cleaners and air fryers and where to find them

If you’ve got fears of missing out this Black Friday, then here’s a look at the hottest expected home and garden deals to help you get a head start. Don’t just expect prices slashed on Amazon alone as homeware stores from John Lewis to Dunelm and Currys also offer incredible reductions on top brands and some have been hinting at what deals will be around.

It’s not unusual to see as much as 60% off sought-after gadgets from air fryers like Ninja to TVs, robot vacuum cleaners, washing machines, gardening equipment and kitchen appliances like blenders and mixers. You can start prepping now as Amazon allows shoppers to save a Wishlist in their online basket, making it even easier to bag a bargain when November’s Black Friday deals start to emerge. Save items you’ve coveted for a while now or expect to be on offer and their latest price will show up when reduced.

Currys sneak preview of Black Friday deals

Currys is already warning shoppers to expect early Black Friday deals in weeks before November 29. The store has hinted to expect a big price drop on Google Nest Thermostats this year along many smart tech offers.

Currys is a prime spot to look for television deals. On Black Friday last year, Currys said the total screen area of all the large screen TVs sold by Currys “could cover more than an entire football field”. They sell everything from 24” to over 80” screens for Sony, Samsung, LG, and more.

A Currys team member said: “This year’s sale promises to be a great one for shoppers, with the best Black Friday deals on this season’s hottest appliances and tech. There are going to be some great deals on smart tech this year, and smart home devices could turn out to be the hottest buy.

“Don’t wait until the big day to start saving,” she added, “There’ll be pre-Black Friday sales for incredible discounts and special offers.”

Amazon Kitchen deals for Black Friday

Cooking gadgets from Ninja air fryers to hand blenders and soup makers are normally a sure bet in the deals lists on Amazon. Celebrity chef knife and saucepan sets from the likes of Jamie Oliver to Joseph Joseph often have their prices slashed and make ideal Christmas presents.

It is also known for its big reductions and wide range of coffee machines. From De’longhi to Bosch and Nespresso, keep an eye out on prices plunging for Black Friday

Le Creuset dishes expected to drop in price for Black Friday | Amazon

It’s a good time to stock up on new kitchenware. Denby and Le Creuset offers are bound to feature in Black Friday sales on Amazon, allowing shoppers to save hundreds of pounds.

Robot and cordless vacuum cleaner deals are expected to figure strongly again on Amazon after offers made an early showing during Prime Day last month. Shark, Tefal and Russell Hobbs are all showcased on Amazon so be ready to pounce on the biggest reductions.

Dunelm Black Friday deals to expect

Dunelm is renowned for slashing prices of its high-end soft furnishings along with home and garden favourites. Some of the biggest savings to make if previous years Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers are anything to go by will be on mattresses, sofa beds, posh duvet sets and curtains.

Those with new homes or wanting to spruce up tired décor ahead of Christmas visitors will find dozens of hot furniture deals at Dunelm. Chairs, cupboards, lamps and rugs are knocked down in price every year.

Dunelm also sells a range of cooking equipment, so they are worth comparing prices of kettles and air fryers with when browsing Black Friday sale items.

John Lewis Black Friday offers

John Lewis has said there will be discounts of up to 50% off on items across all its departments for Black Friday. Egyptian cotton bedding, bathroom accessories and towels are among those that are already on sale.

The biggest savings are set to start early in November but run through to Cyber Monday. John Lewis sells everything from TVs to furniture and white goods like washing machines with everything on sale shown here.

Keep checking back to see our updates on early Black Friday deals emerging in November.