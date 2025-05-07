Logitech is putting out some very tempting deals as part of Amazon's tech week | Logitech

Amazon’s Tech Week starts today, and consumer writer Gareth Butterfield has already spotted some tasty deals on Logitech kit

Seasonal sales spring up from time to time on Amazon, as the online retail giant sparks a frenzy by discounting some of its top brands, beating competitors and giving gadget lovers something to smile about.

Today is the first day of tech week, it runs from Wednesday, May 7 until Tuesday, May 13, and some of the best deals we've found so far have been on computer peripherals.

And one of the brands that leapt out was Logitech. The company has a page of Tech Week deals, which you can browse by clicking here. But here's a small round-up of some of the biggest savings.

1. Logitech H390 Wired Headset

The Logitech H390 headset | Amazon

Better than half price for this headset, a handy thing for home offices, and an essential for online gaming.

It's only available in "off white", but it's a very well-specced piece of kit, with active noise cancellation, and inline controls.

According to the price tracking website CamelCamelCamel, it has never been this cheap before.

2. Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse

Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse | Amazon

Another very healthy saving on this Logitech gaming mouse. It's not a top model, so it doesn't have some of the features of the seriously expensive kit out there, but it does have an optical sensor, programmable buttons, and colourwave effects.

It's also available in white, but at the slightly higher price of £24.99.

3. Logitech MK540 Advanced Wireless Keyboard and Mouse

The Logitech MK540 Advanced Wireless Keyboard and Mouse | Amazon

Logitech is known for making excellent keyboard and mouse combos, and this is a highlight in the range.

It's a USB or Bluetooth setup with a full-sized wireless keyboard, and a compact wireless mouse.

The saving here is significant, and this is one of the lowest prices you'll find it at. Don't miss this deal.

4. Logitech StreamCam

The Logitech StreamCam | Amazon

Logitech's webcams are just about the best in the business, and this is one of the best Logitech streaming cameras in the range.

It's normally a remarkably expensive £139, but this deal brings it down to a much more palatable £84.99.

That gets you a 1080p HD webcam with 60FPS, AI tracking, and autofocus. You can even run it in vertical mode for social media.

