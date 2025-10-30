Autumn breaks have never been so affordable | Greene King

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Extend your weekend with Greene King’s Lazy Sundays offer, letting you stay Sunday night for £50 at 80 UK hotels

A special offer from the pub and brewery chain Greene King could give you the perfect excuse for a bargain weekend getaway.

Because 80 of its 130 hotels are offering a "Lazy Sundays" deal, which lets you stay over for a Sunday night for just £50.

It's ideal for extending a short break with a walk in the fresh air, or a long lie in, or perhaps just a lazy lunch in the hotel's restaurant.

Here is the full list of participating hotels, broken down by region:

Most of the hotels in Greene King's portfolio are participating in the deal | Greene King

East Midlands

West Midlands

Home Counties

North West

North East

Yorkshire & the Humber

South West

East of England

London

Extend your stay and use the time to explore the English countryside... | Nick Turner

To take Greene King up on this offer, you'll need to be staying over on a weekend break and using the Sunday offer to extend your stay.

But, here's the clever bit, the terms and conditions don't stipulate how many days you have to stay for.

So you could book and pay full price for the Saturday night, and then have the Sunday night for £50. In most cases you should find that's better than half price.

...or just treat yourself to some hearty meals | Greene King

Once you've found your ideal hotel, you'll need to enter the promo code "LAZYSUNDAY" when you go to book the room.

You can also book any meals, plan an event, or settle up for your stay and start searching for the best local attractions and events.

A £50 room is a great excuse to stay in an area a bit longer, and it means you can make full use of your weekend time, and spend the whole Sunday relaxing, exploring, or just soaking up the surroundings.

