Two-course meals are less than £9 each at Frankie and Benny's with this voucher
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Eating out is an infrequent treat for many people, but it needn't be quite the expensive indulgence at the moment, because two people can pick two courses each for just £17.95.
It's thanks to an amazing deal on Groupon, which originally set out to slash 71% off what would normally be a £69.40 bill at Frankie and Benny's, bringing it down to just £19.95.
Only, if you're quick, there's an extra £2 off if you use the code SUMMERFUN when you check out. It'll bring the cost of the meals down to just £17.95.
That means two people can head into their nearest Frankie and Benny's restaurant, choose a main course each, and either a starter or a dessert, and they'll have already paid their measly £8.98 each.
Imagine sitting down to eat in a restaurant full of people who are about to get a £70 bill, knowing you've had your fill for less than the price of a round of drinks at Wetherspoon.
The deal also neatly coincides with the launch of Frankie and Benny's new menu, which serves up a selection of New York Italian Food, promising big plates and big flavours.
It's a perfect opportunity to line up a dirt-cheap date night, or invite someone for the posh catch-up lunch you've always promised yourselves.
All you need to do is click here to buy the voucher, and don't forget to enter the code SUMMERFUN to save the extra £2.
