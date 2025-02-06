This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Adding a collagen supplement to your daily routine could help make a huge difference to your overall wellness.

Collagen seems to be the wellness buzzword of the moment with all the celebrities jumping on the trend. However, after taking a closer look at collagen supplements I've discovered that this isn't just a trend and adding it to your daily routine could make a huge difference to your everyday life.

I tried the premium wellness brand Feel Pro Collagen sachets in watermelon (you can read the full review here). I saw a huge difference in the strength of my hair, skin and nails but also I felt healthier. The wellness brand offers a range of wellness products that I’ve included below.

What exactly does collagen do for you?

Collagen's main role is to provide structure, strength and support throughout your body. Collagen's specific roles include: Helping fibroblasts form in your dermis (middle skin layer), which helps new cells grow. Feel’s Pro Collagen is the world’s first vegan collagen designed to transform your skin.

How often should you take collagen supplements?

You can take collagen supplements daily to get the most benefit. You will see results quicker by adding it to your daily routine and being consistent with it.

At what age should I take collagen?

You can start taking collagen supplements at any age, but some say it's best to start in your mid-twenties. This is because collagen production naturally declines with age, starting in early adulthood. However, if like me you're closer to 40 then start taking collagen now - don’t worry it’s never too late.

Which celebrities take collagen supplements?

Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry, and Kate Hudson and Victoria Beckham have all admitted to using collagen products in their wellness routine.

Can I save money on Feel products?

