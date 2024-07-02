Cabin bags to fit under seats of easyJet and Ryanair flights have been popular on Amazon(Photo: Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Amazon baggage deals to fit Ryanair and Easyjet flight limits and cabin restrictions have become bestsellers and we highlight those best rated by holidaymakers

Worrying over whether easyjet and Ryanair will allow a cabin bag on board can add extra stress to a holiday. Now specialist baggage on Amazon aimed at fitting within size limits for the two budget airlines have become among its bestsellers leaving many holidaymakers impressed.

Shoppers have even ranked the travel bags highly for being lightweight, meaning they can focus on filling their luggage with more essentials for their holiday destination. Able to fit under the seat or overhead locker, the bags can save hundreds of pounds on a family’s return trip by avoiding extra charges.

We have a look at some of these top-sellng cabin bags, prices and what holidaymakers love about them.

Ryanair cabin bag luggage bestseller

The Underseat Foldable Travel Duffel Bag Holdall Tote Overnight Carry on Luggage for Ryanair Airlines Cabin Bag is from the Narwey Store on Amazon here. It comes in 14 different colours including pretty pink flamingo patterns and adorable elephants.

These bags are so popular that over 100 have been sold in the past month and they have been named an ‘Amazon Bestseller’. It is a 20litre size measuring 40cm by 20cm by 25cm so that it fits under a seat on a Ryanair flight. Savings of almost a quarter have taken the price down to £11.99 here.

“It fits the small underseat cabin bag size 40x20x25cm of Ryanair Airlines perfectly, which can be placed under seat and no need to pay for extra baggage,” said Amazon. Holidaymaker Carol Hourahine said: “Good value light weight and ideal for hand luggage. Ideal size well impressed.”

Jane, who bought the Ryanair bag, gave it a five star review and said: “I love this, I use it all the time. Great for carry on bag for flight, holds a lot, easy to use, value for money.” Another shopper added: “I like the style of the bag but would say quality is average, but then it was relatively inexpensive. Does it's job but time will tell if it stays the course.”

Easyjet cabin bag luggage bestseller

The Amazon bestseller for those flying on numerous flights including easyjet is a cabin bag with slightly different measurements. Lossga’s new Easyjet, Underseat Carry on Travel Backpack Cabin Size for Airplanes measures 45cm by 36cm by 20cm and can hold 30L. It is also a water resistant backpack that fits in an overhead locker.

“This overhead cabin bag suits for easyJet, Flybe, TUI, Lufthansa, Jet2, Qantas, Etihad, Emirates, Norwegian, Delta, Iberia, Virgin Atlantic, British Airways and Turkish Airlines,” said Amazon. As the Summer approaches, over 1,000 of the bags have been sold in the UK in the past month.

“We use honeycomb breathable material for the two padded shoulder strap and back side. Keep cool when you carry it for a long time, and the chest support buckle design can reduce the weight of the shoulders in one direction. Besides, a belt is designed for the hand luggage, the backpack can be fastened to the luggage, and it is light to carry.”

The Lossga cabin bag costs £29.99 but a £3 savings voucher can be added from Amazon to cut the price of this bestseller here.

Shopper Nicola Wilde was impressed and said: “I bought this to go under seat on an easyJet flight- fitted perfectly. Lots of space. I used it for medical supplies and had loads of room for flight extras. Comfortable to wear and will serve many more flights I’m sure. Definitely recommend.”