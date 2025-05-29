5 Cowboycore aesthetic essentials from New Look will get you ready for the festival season this summer | New Look

Get festival-ready this summer with these Cowboycore aesthetic items from New Look.

Summer festival season is upon us, and it’s bringing major ‘cowboycore’ energy. Get ready to embrace your inner Beyoncé with these Western silhouettes. From suede textures, and fringe accents to prairie-inspired pieces reimagined for a new-generation. If you’re looking to lasso the cowboy aesthetic without sacrificing comfort, New Look has everything you need to ride into festival season this summer.

1. Tan Fringe Trimmed Faux Suede Jacket

New Look Tan Fringe Trimmed Faux Suede Jacket | New Look

Nothing says cowboy like fringe and this Tan Faux Suede Jacket delivers it in a fresh, wearable way. The soft-touch faux suede gives it a luxe look without the weight, making it perfect for warm-weather layering over crop tops or bralettes.

The fringe detailing adds movement and texture, ideal for catching the breeze (and compliments) while you sway to the music. It's a hero piece that transforms any basic outfit into a statement of style. Toss it over a dress or pair it with denim cut offs for instant cowboycore cool.

2. White Broderie Anglaise Tiered Midi Skirt

New Look White Broderie Anglaise Tiered Midi Skirt | New Look

A romantic counterbalance to rugged Western staples, this Broderie Anglaise Tiered Midi Skirt brings soft, prairie-girl energy to the mix. The intricate broderie detail keeps it delicate and feminine, while the flowing, tiered silhouette gives it festival-friendly movement.

It's ideal for pairing with tougher textures like suede or leather, creating a harmonious balance between grit and grace. Dress it up with boots and a waistcoat, or down with a simple bandeau and sandals. It's so versatile.

3. Rust Faux Suede Buttoned Waistcoat

New Look Rust Faux Suede Buttoned Waistcoat | New Look

For an authentic touch that doesn’t feel like a costume, this Rust Faux Suede Waistcoat is your go-to layering piece. The rich rust hue taps into the earthy tones of the Western landscape, while the tailored fit and button-front design make it polished enough to wear from the campground to the main stage.

Layer it over floaty blouses or wear it solo with high-waisted shorts for a modern take on cowgirl minimalism. It’s budget-friendly, bold, and guaranteed to become a staple in your summer wardrobe.

4. Public Desire Brown Folklore Faux Suede Contrast Stitch Boots

New Look Public Desire Brown Folklore Faux Suede Contrast Stitch Boots | New Look

A true cowboycore look wouldn’t be complete without the boots and these Brown Folklore Faux Suede Boots hit all the right notes. From the Western-inspired silhouette to the contrast stitching, they’re full of detail without being overdone.

The mid-height heel adds lift without sacrificing comfort, and the soft faux suede finish keeps them wearable all day long. Pair it with skirts, shorts, or dresses whatever your festival fit, these boots were made for walking (and dancing).

5. Tan Western Style Straw-Look Hat

New Look Tan Western Style Straw-Look Hat | New Look

This Tan Straw-Look Western Hat is the perfect finishing touch to your outfit. Lightweight and breathable, it keeps you cool while providing just the right amount of shade during sunny sets.

The classic shape adds structure to floatier outfits and elevates even the simplest look with cowboy charm. And as it’s currently on offer, it’s a no-brainer buy now for festival season and beyond.

