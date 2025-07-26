A mini chainsaw is an ideal tool for pruning season | Amazon

With a six-inch blade and powerful 1,000W motor, this compact chainsaw is ideal for cutting back unruly garden growth.

Pruning season will soon be upon us, and it's a time of the year when we cut back the season's growth, and maybe even make up a bit of firewood in the process.

And even if you don't need firewood, you'll need to hack up branches and trunks into manageable sizes, to make it easier to get rid of it all.

And the best tool for the job is a chainsaw. The motorised spinning chain can make short work of branches and logs, and even large trees can be pollarded in no time at all.

The bundle of spares and extras is really impressive at this price | Amazon

This compact chainsaw, with a six-inch blade, is an absolute bargain on Amazon at the moment, down from its usual price of £79.99 to just £37.13 - that's a saving of 54%. Better than half price.

It has a six-inch blade, a 1,000 watt brushless motor, a 4,000mAh battery pack. It even comes with a spare chain, a second battery, a set of goggles and a pair of gloves.

It's such a good deal for a tool you've probably needed all along without realising it.

If you've got a buddleia that needs reigning in, an unruly acer, or a rampant sycamore in your garden, this could be the deal for you.

It's only available for a limited time, and we don't know how long stocks will last. So log on to the deal page by clicking here, choose your colour, and enjoy taking the load off your garden chores.

