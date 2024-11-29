Black Friday dash cam deals: Record low prices for this weekend only
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
As a motoring journalist, I've been waiting for some decent discounts on dash cams all the way through the Black Friday season and, to be honest, it's been a long and anxious wait.
The big brands have certainly put out a few discounts recently, but nothing that's really caught my eye.
And then I checked Amazon this morning. Again, the big brands are being offered with a few quid off here and there, but the best discounts have been applied to the smaller, lesser-known brands. And there's some epic bargains.
Veement 2.5K dash cam - was: £39.99, now: £25.83 - saving 35%
Miofive S1 dash cam - was: £88.99, now: £55.99 - saving 37%
Botslab G980H 4K dual dash cam - was: £179.99, now: £108.28 - saving 40%
Botslab Dual Use Action Camera and Dash Cam - was: £219.99, now: £139.99 - saving 44%
For example, if you're on a budget but you want a decent spec, you won't go far wrong with this Veement 2.5K dash cam. It's small and discreet, but it packs in a parking mode, night vision and even comes with a 32GB card. For just over £25, it's a brilliant bargain.
And I'm impressed with the price of this Miofive S1 dash cam. This is a decent brand, and it's a model I've personally tested. A 37% saving is not to be sniffed at, and it's a lot of tech for £56.
There's an even bigger saving on this Botslab G980H 4K dash cam setup. It's not a brand you'll have heard of, but it has all the latest technology built in, a 170-degree wide angle lens, and night vision. It also comes with a rear-facing camera. All this tech for £108.28 - but don't forget to tick the voucher box for a further 5% saving.
And a final mention for another Botslab camera, and this one has a bit of a twist. It's sort of not a dash cam. It's an "action cam" that can double as a car monitoring system.
It costs £139.99 (as long as you tick the £20 voucher box) and it's worth looking at if you're in the market for an action camera and a dash cam at the same time.
Think of it like a Go-Pro that can be mounted into your car and put in a dash cam mode, it looks like a really good bit of kit for the money. Well worth a closer look.
All these deals are specific Black Friday deals on Amazon, so they'll only last until the end of Monday, December 2.