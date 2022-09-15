Best leatherman and multi tools for camping and everyday tasks

When out in the wild, you never know when a situation calls for a tool that you wouldn’t pack by default.

Whether it’s opening packets of food, carrying out a repair, attending to a medical emergency or something altogether far less serious, a good multitool, if used properly, can in many situations be your best friend when out and about.

Carrying separate knives, pliers, screwdrivers and other handy tools with you when you go camping or on an adventure can be tedious and a hassle at best and at its worst a bit of a liability.

They need to be stored, carried and looked after properly, and for many of us we simply don’t have space to fit them all in when we go out into the wild.

This is where a multitool comes in - they tend to feature a number of different tools in one handy package, and offer a great deal of versatility to allow you to carry out a number of different tasks seamlessly.

Best leatherman and multi tools at a glance

What to look for in a multi tool

Useful they may be, but there are a few things to think about. Firstly, the size and weight of the tool needs to be small enough to carry around in your pocket or on your belt.

Secondly, think about what you need the tools for and make sure you pick the right combinations and amount of tools available.

Thirdly, think about ergonomics - there are some great multi tools out there that don’t quite measure up to standards as they can feature confusing layouts and tricky opening procedures. Do a little research, and you can be sure of a multitool for life.

Victorianox Trailmaster Victorianox Trailmaster £32.00 everyday use 4.5/5 Featuring 12 functions, including a screwdriver, a can opener and even tweezers, the Trailmaster is an excellent options amongst Victorinox’s wide range of original Swiss Army knives. Almost any of their trail knives and tools guarantee good performance and durability, with well built handles, good grips and a sturdy, confidence inspiring feel in the hand. We liked this one for its size as well as its versatility - it can easily slip into the pocket and is lightweight enough to carry around with you. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Leatherman Bond Leatherman Bond £46.00 saving weight in your pack 4.5/5 With the DNA of the original Leatherman, the bond is a great multi-use tool that is just as at home with everyday tasks as it is with arduous work out in the field. We liked the rounded grips that make it comfortable and usable, particularly with the pliers extended, which are also helpfully pointed so you can get a good hold on smaller items. At a shade over 160g, we also think they’re a great lightweight option and we’d have no hesitation adding them to the tool belt. Buy now

Leatherman Free T2 Leatherman Free T2 £59.00 size 4/5 The Leatherman Free option is a great tool for the space conscious among us. It’s made from 420HC, which is a high-carbon stainless steel that is corrosion resistant and can be easily maintained. Additionally, for such a small package, the range of tools on offer is impressive, and we especially liked the pry tool which is designed to gain leverage between two items. Largely due to its size, we also liked the fact that every tool can easily be operated with one hand. Buy now

SOG Knives PowerAccess MultiTool SOG Knives PowerAccess MultiTool £74.00 rugged ability 5/5 With SOG’s patented gear-driven compound leverage mechanism, the PowerAccess can greatly enhance the torque applied with the pliers and makes light work of small items like nuts and bolts. We liked the fact that tools that open outwards are available quickly when the tool is closed up, and that little details like the hex screwdriver features a magnetic tip. With SOG’s pedigree making hardy, sturdy and durable multitools, we’d recommend this for the more arduous of tasks. Buy now

Victorianox Hiker Swiss Army Knife Victorianox Hiker Swiss Army Knife £25.00 price 3/5 Arguably the Hiker Swiss Army Knife is amongst the best value on this list, providing the build-quality and usefulness of the Victorianox range with a lightweight and portable option for days spent on the trail. Billed as the perfect companion for a weekend outdoors, for less than £25 you can’t go wrong, with 13 functions and the brand’s customary life assurance against defects in material and workmanship. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Leatherman Wave+ Leatherman Wave+ £108.00 multi-tool overall 5/5 Although it’s one of the more premium options available, there’s little to dislike about Leatheman’s Wave+ tool, and for many that need their multitool for work, you may never have to buy another one. There’s no surprise that it’s the best-selling multitool worldwide, and with a bewildering 18 different locking tools there’s something available to get you out of most situations. We liked the addition of the replaceable wire cutters in this model, and as with all Leatherman tools, they come in an attractive carry case with good instructions on care. In most situations, the Wave+ is a tool that will last you a lifetime. Buy now