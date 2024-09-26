Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I’m a wild swimmer and these dry robes have impressed me and are getting rave reviews from other winter swimming lovers as prices range from £50 up

I know how exhilarating cold water wild swimming feels in Winter but also the need to wrap up quickly in a warm dry robe. As temperatures plunge from Autumn, outdoor swims take on a new dimension.

Dry robes are part of the essential winter swim kit but with so many on offer and a wide range in prices, shopping for one can be a minefield. To make things easier, here are some of those that I and other wild swimmers consider the best.

Deals start from £50 as outdoor clothing stores from Animal to Amazon compete for shoppers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regatta dry robe

Regatta is an Amazon’s ‘Choice’ and makes dry robes for adults and children. The Regatta Outdoor Active Unisex Waterproof Changing Robe Jacket is currently on offer with 58% off, slashing the price from £120 to £49.97 here.

Colours range from neutral black and green to bright pink and floral or leopard print and playful spotty designs. The robe is made from polyester but has a towel lining to make it more snug inside. It’s got an overall rating of 4.6 stars out of 5.

Regatta dry robe is an Amazon bestseller | Amazon

Shoppers rave about it as “brilliant” and “good value”. Dee Ayling commented that it gave her “plenty of room to change under”, adding that she “loved it”.

Another reviewer Kelly said: “Recently went to outer Hebrides for 10 days, where weather is unpredictable to say the least. Wore my Regatta dry robe the whole time.. kept me warm and dry throughout sporadic dog walks etc and even through a hurricane. At the time I kept saying how I was going to review this coat, as it is amazing and met my expectations and beyond.”

Animal dry robe offers

With products designed by surfers, Animal is made for those that spend time in open water. Heralding from the UK’s South West coast, I’ve tried their changing and dry robes and have been impressed in how warm they make you feel after a dip.

The Animal website has slashed prices on many of its products for an end of season sale meaning that the Misty Mens Recycled Fleece Lined Parka is down from £124.99 to £74.99 at Animal here.

Animal Misty Dry Robe | Animal

It’s got taped seams and is water resistant but it has a waterproof rating of 2000mm along with being promoted as “windproof”. The inner comfy, soft fleece is 100% recycled too, so good for the environment.

There are also the Hazey Womens Recycled Waterproof Beach Parka that is down from £199.99 to £119.99 here. This is available in jet black. I’ve owned one of these for a while and it’s worth every penny. Very durable and practical.

It is made from 100% recycled material and has a “cosy borg lining” that I can testify to as being delightfully warm and soft after a swim. There’s a big hood and its style is loose, which makes it ideal for putting over layers of clothes.

Animal's Hazey Women's dry robe | Animal

The Men’s version of the Hazey Mens Recycled Waterproof Beach Parka comes in dark blue and is also reduced down from £199.99 to £119.99 for the end of season sale here.

D-Robe for wild swimmers

British-made D-Robe Outdoors is a British company that impressed me when I reviewed its products. I found its classic style, which are unisex, incredibly durable and high quality.

Priding itself on sustainable clothing and bags, D-Robe has various robes including the Beaufort Outdoor Robe for £155 here on the D-Robe website.

The D-robe is also available in colours from Admiral Navy to Dr Green on Amazon for £119 here.

D Robe Beaufort Outdoor Robe in Dr Green shade | D Robe

If warmth is your priority, then the D-Robe fits the bill as it has a soft fleece-lined interior that hugs the body and makes you feel like you are nestling up against a sheep. Seven pockets around the robe make it even more practical.

The D-Robe also has a velcro and a two-way zip, plus seams that are taped up to act as an extra seal against elements like the wind, rain and cold weather. I’m not the only swimmer that was impressed as it has earned five star reviews online at Amazon.

Dryrobe favourite

The dry robe that shoppers rave about the most on Amazon is Dryrobe Advance. It has a high 4.8 out of 5 rating from 1,790 people who have called it a “wild swimming essential item”.

The Dry Robe Advance long sleeved version comes in a range of sizes for adults and children. It costs £165 on Amazon here and is also £165 at Tredz here.

The Dryrobe advanced with long sleeves that shoppers rave about | Amazon

It has been made oversized so it is easier to change out of swimwear and wetsuits when outside. There’s also a fleece lining and it is waterproof.

Nye was among those impressed and said: “Bought as a replacement for a lesser known brand and the Dryrobe is much better in terms of quality, feel and warmth. Not just great for changing at the beach we use them when we go camping and rainy days walking the dogs. Well worth the money.”