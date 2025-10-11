The Bellissima Prodigy is a versatile hair styler for sleek, curly, or wavy looks without damage | Bellissima

A full hair toolkit in one: Bellissima Prodigy delivers curls, sleek styles, and volume with protective tech

If you’re someone who loves to switch things up - sleek and straight one day, bouncy curls or soft waves the next - the Bellissima Prodigy could be your new go-to.

It uses clever Coanda air technology to gently wrap sections of hair around the barrels, and unlike some tools that take ages to master, this one’s pretty intuitive.

I’ll admit, I’ve abandoned other, patience-testing brands in the past, but this had me hooked straight away.

It dries hair quickly and quietly and isn't too heavy. The drying process left my hair feeling sleek and looking shiny, but I was even more impressed with the curls it produced. You need to swap one of the attachments to do either side of your head, but it's not difficult, and it’s worth those few minutes of effort.

It comes with a selection of attachments, and a plush bag | Bellissima

To see how it handled thicker hair, I passed it to a friend who has long, voluminous locks. She's always buying the latest styling gadgets and was genuinely impressed by this premium Bellissima product.

So, what do you get for £249.99? Six different attachments that cover everything from straightening to curling to adding volume — basically, a full toolkit in one sleek device.

And the best bit? It doesn’t compromise on hair health. The Prodigy is designed with protective technologies that help prevent heat damage:

Infrared and ion technology gently warms hair from the inside out and reduces static and frizz.

Ceramic-coated barrels spread heat evenly, avoiding those damaging hot spots.

Adjustable temperature control lets you pick the lowest effective setting for your hair type.

Save £69 with this AO deal There’s currently a big discount on the Bellissima Prodigy at AO The usual price is £249.99, but you can get it for just £180 if you catch the deal Visit the AO website by clicking here, and the discount is already applied Delivery is also free, and items usually arrive next day

Because it works efficiently, your hair also spends less time exposed to heat.

Yes, at that price is an investment, but it earns its keep by replacing several tools. If you like flexibility, beautiful results and the reassurance that your hair won't be damaged, the Prodigy’s definitely worth a look. It comes in a chic black storage bag to keep all the attachments together.

And if you’re feeling generous, it's guaranteed to wow as a gift.

As one happy customer put it: “I love this product. It’s so easy to use - just change the head for the style you want. It’s light, not too noisy, and I can do my hair in minutes. I’d definitely recommend it, especially if you’re not great at styling.”

