The Acer Chromebook 314 offers a sleek design, smooth Chrome OS performance and USB-C versatility – now under £150 | Acer

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Acer Chromebook 314 in a limited-time deal – and it’s the lowest it’s ever been, perfect for students and everyday users.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s one of those deals that’s too good to scroll past: the Acer Chromebook 314 has just dropped to £149.99 in a limited-time Amazon offer – the lowest price it’s ever been, according to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel.

Whether you’re heading to uni, working from cafés or just want a simple, reliable laptop for browsing and video calls, this one covers the basics beautifully. The 14-inch Full HD screen is surprisingly sharp for the price, and it’s powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor with 4GB RAM – plenty for everyday tasks like Google Docs, YouTube, email and online shopping.

Chrome OS means you’ll benefit from lightning-fast boot times, long battery life and built-in virus protection – all without the bloat of traditional operating systems. It’s great for anyone who just wants to get online quickly and stay productive without faffing around with updates or antivirus software.

There are also a few thoughtful extras that make this deal even more appealing. The OceanGlass touchpad is not only smooth and responsive but made from recycled ocean-bound plastic. Plus, the Chromebook’s USB-C port offers 3-in-1 functionality: fast charging, data transfers and external display support all via a single cable.