Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry named the most iconic football partnership of all time
A poll of 2,000 footie fans found 15 per cent loved the Dutch maestros Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit, and one in 20 admired the Italian defensive duo of Gianluigi Buffon and Fabio Cannavaro.
But the highest-ranking English duo were Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard, both part of England’s ‘Golden Generation’.
The perfect duo
Having a good understanding (65 per cent) and complimenting each other well (61 per cent) were the crucial factors which make a good duo.
While 36 per cent simply want to see a footballing pair having fun together, on and off the field.
The study found 10 per cent selected the Portuguese pairing of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.
While 16 per cent opted for the midfield metronomes Xavi and Andres Iniesta, crucial to Spain’s international success between 2008-2012.
Seven in 10 respondents believe that any truly great team needs to contain at least one iconic partnership.
More than four in 10 (43 per cent) also say that when their favourite footballing duo is playing, they’ll happily ditch all other plans to tune in and watch.
Having somewhere comfy to sit (27 per cent), being with friends and family (16 per cent) and having a refreshing drink (12 per cent) were the top factors in creating the perfect watching conditions.
And enjoying a pizza (35 per cent) with the game was the top food option, ahead of burger and fries (31 per cent) – whilst a beer (44 per cent) was the top beverage of choice.
Top 20 international partnerships of all time:
- Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry – France
- Ronaldo and Rivaldo – Brazil
- Pelé and Garrincha – Brazil
- Xavi and Andrés Iniesta – Spain
- Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit – The Netherlands
- Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard – England
- Gary Lineker and Peter Beardsley – England
- Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes - Portugal
- Diego Maradona and Jorge Valdano – Argentina
- Patrick Kluivert and Dennis Bergkamp – Netherlands
- Roberto Baggio and Gianfranco Zola – Italy
- Peter Crouch & Jermaine Defoe – England
- Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice – England
- Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe - France
- Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini – Italy
- Kevin De Bruyne & Romelu Lukaku – Belgium
- Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey – Wales
- Gianluigi Buffon and Fabio Cannavaro – Italy
- Gerard Pique and Carlos Puyol - Spain
- Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic – Croatia
