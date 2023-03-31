WWE WrestleMania 39 UK start time: Night 1 and Night 2 match card including Logan Paul - how to watch on TV
WWE goes Hollywood with its ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ pay-per-view WrestleMania 39 - here’s everything you need to know.
In what could be the biggest and most spectacular event in WWE history, WrestleMania 39 takes over Hollywood boasting a match card that includes internet sensation Logan Paul, main evented by Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.
Once again, the pay-per-view is held across two nights on April 1 and April 2 at California’s sold-out SoFi Stadium. It was initially scheduled to be the venue of WrestleMania 37, but was relocated to Tampa, Florida due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The road to WrestleMania has once again been exhilarating, coming off the back of a brutal Elimination Chamber and a Royal Rumble show which saw ex-AEW star Cody Rhodes and The Judgement Day member Rhea Rhipley win their respective rumbles.
Fans have also had their eyes glued to WWE’s weekly iterations of RAW and SmackDown, with one of the major storylines heading into the weekend being the much-loved Sami Zayn tagging with Kevin Owens to take the tag titles from The Bloodline.
Major talking points heading into the ‘show of shows’ include whether or not Roman Reigns’ over 900-day reign as Undisputed Universal Champion will come to an end, John Cena’s return to the squared circle, and Edge facing Fin Balor in Hell in a Cell.
But what is the full match card of Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, what time does it start in the UK and how can you watch it? Here is everything you must know this weekend.
WrestleMania 39 UK start time and how to watch on WWE Network and BT Sport
WrestleMania 39, which takes place over two nights on April 1 and April 2, will begin at 1am for WWE fans in the United Kingdom (on April 2 and April 3 respectively). Both cards will continue on into the early hours of the next morning.
To watch the show, you can sign up for the WWE Network which grants you access to WrestleMania 39 live, as well as its full library of previous shows and matches. At a price of £9.99 per-month, sign up via the official WWE website.
If you are a traditional wrestling fan and prefer to opt for the pay-per-view model, WrestleMania 39 will also be available through BT Sport Box Office at the cost of £19.95. To sign up and purchase, visit the BT Sport website
WrestleMania 39 full match card for Night 1 and Night 2
Night 1
- Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena – for WWE United States Championship
- Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins vs. Logan Paul
- Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky)
- Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (with Valhalla) – Men’s WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way
- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley – for WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
- The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn – for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
- Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
Night 2
- Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre – for WWE Intercontinental Championship
- Edge vs. ‘The Demon’ Finn Balor – Hell in a Cell match
- Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville – Women’s WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way
- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka – for WWE Raw Women’s Championship
- Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (with MVP)
- Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes – for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Will Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson be in attendance at WrestleMania 39?
Heavily rumoured over the last year or so is the eagerly awaited return of The Rock and that he will be somewhat involved in the main event involving his cousin and champion Roman Reigns. It is understood that the Brahma Bull is not in shape to compete at WrestleMania 39, but an appearance is not completely off the cards.