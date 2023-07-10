News you can trust since 1837
Wimbledon school crash: Driver of Land Rover which crashed into school ‘had seizure and bit through tongue’

The driver of a Land Rover which crashed into a prep school in Wimbledon reportedly had a seizure and bit through tongue

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:09 BST- 2 min read

The driver of a Land Rover, which crashed into a school in Wimbledon, killing two pupils, reportedly had a seizure at the wheel before careering into a school’s end-of-term party, according to a source.

Following the crash, a 46-year-old woman was arrested, but has since been released on bail. But now, a source claims that the driver suffered a seizure just moments before the incident and bit clean through her tongue.

A source told a national newspaper: “The driver was in a delirious condition and had bitten through her tongue. She’d stopped outside the school but the car took off as if the driver had suddenly floored the accelerator. At this point, the police believe she had some kind of seizure just before the accident.”

The car crashed into the prep school in the capital on Thursday, July 6. Metropolitan Police confirmed Nuria Sajjad was the second child to die following the crash, following eight-year-old Selena Lau.

    Nuria’s family said: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Nuria on Sunday, 9 July 2023. Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her.”

    "We would like to thank the efforts of the emergency services, all the extraordinary staff at St George’s Hospital, the parents of Nuria’s class fellows and staff of the Study Prep for all they have done to ease Nuria’s journey. We request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time."

    A Land Rover hit the Study Preparatory school building. Credit: Getty ImagesA Land Rover hit the Study Preparatory school building. Credit: Getty Images
    A Land Rover hit the Study Preparatory school building. Credit: Getty Images
    The family of Selena Lau said: "Selena was an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone. The family wishes their privacy to be respected at this sad time."

