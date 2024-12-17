Wigan woman swaps delivering babies for delivering goods

34-year-old Wigan woman shares her inspiring career change

One woman from Wigan shares how she went from delivering babies to delivering goods, as she swapped the world of midwifery for train driving to feel a renewed sense of fulfilment.

Amy Unsworth, 34 years old, was one of the 90% of Brits who had never considered a career path in logistics, as detailed by research from Generation Logistics1. Now Amy’s journey, marked by a transition from midwifery to rail freight, highlights the vast potential for career advancement within the sector, and the many opportunities it can bring.

“My role as a midwife was deeply rewarding,” comments Amy. “Being there for families at such a life-changing moment was a huge privilege for me. However, after some time, I found myself seeking a new challenge, and something that would reinvigorate my sense of purpose. That’s when I learnt about the possibility of becoming a train driver."

Amy Unsworth as a midwife at Christmas

Beginning her career as a midwife, Amy specialised in support, guidance and medical care to women throughout the antenatal, delivery and postnatal periods. However, she began to feel like she needed to pursue a new direction outside healthcare that would bring her a renewed sense of fulfilment. This led her to seek a role in something she has long been interested in - trains.

After researching logistics careers, Amy found remarkable parallels between midwifery and train driving; both require an ability to keep calm under pressure, an astute attention to detail, and the ability to stay focused for long periods of time. Motivated by these connections, Amy applied for freight and passenger train driving positions, which ultimately secured her current role with DB Cargo UK, which is a member of Generation Logistics’ partner Rail Freight Group.

Since becoming a qualified train driver earlier this year, Amy has proven that her previous experience as a midwife was not only transferable, but invaluable. “Midwifery taught me to stay calm in high-pressure situations and to focus on safety and details,” she said. “Whether it’s caring for a patient in labour or ensuring the safety of my colleagues and cargo, the fundamentals of my approach remain the same.”

Amy also encourages young people considering a career in logistics to stay open-minded and patient. “The logistics sector is vast, and there are many different career paths. I suggest focusing on developing key skills like communication, problem-solving, and attention to detail,” she advised. “Don't be afraid to start from the bottom and work your way up. Every role you take will help you to build the foundation that you need for a successful career.”

Amy Unsworth as a fully qualified train driver

“Sometimes the path you end up on isn’t the one you planned, but that doesn’t mean it’s not the right one for you,” Amy said. “I’m extremely proud of my journey, and I hope that it can inspire others to take that leap of faith into something new.”

Bethany Windsor, Programme Director at Generation Logistics, added: “Amy’s story is a perfect example of how diverse and fulfilling a career in logistics can be. It’s not only about transporting goods; it’s about people’s lives, their safety, and their success. Amy’s ability to transition from midwifery to train driving shows that with the right mindset and transferable skills, anyone can thrive in this sector.

“The logistics sector offers endless possibilities for personal and professional growth, and we hope to see more individuals like Amy shaping the future of the sector."

For those who may be interested in finding out which career is best suited for them, visit the Find Your Future quiz at www.generationlogistics.org/find-your-future/