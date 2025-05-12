Why service with a smile is the ultimate travel upgrade

While we love the little luxuries that come with a hotel stay, it’s the warm welcome and friendly service that really matter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two thirds of Brits rate great service as one of the top drivers of a good hotel experience (69%), along with delicious food (67%), a fabulous shower (55%) and soft towels (34%), according to a new study.

Nor does it stop at feeling welcome. Hotel guests who got “service with a smile” were six times more likely to remember their visit, felt 51% more welcome, and 75% more likely to come back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incredibly friendly staff can actually make your food taste better, your bed feel comfier and your break 22% more enjoyable overall, according to the survey conducted by Hampton by Hilton and researchers at Goldsmiths, University of London.

Big Zuu, known for his iconic smile, has teamed up with Hampton by Hilton and researchers at Goldsmiths, University of London to scientifically prove how friendly service transforms an ordinary hotel stay into an exceptional one | Cover Images

Researchers used guest surveys combined with innovative eye-tracking technology and facial analysis to measure guests’ emotional responses to friendly service, revealing that ‘service with a smile’ displayed 3.5 times higher levels of overall happiness during their stay.

The hotel brand also teamed up with rapper and TV personality Big Zuu – known for his big smile - to test how simple gestures can turn an ordinary stay into an unforgettable experience.

“I’m all about big smiles and bringing good vibes to whoever I meet,” Big Zuu said. “The science doesn’t lie – smiles really do make the difference. From making breakfast taste better to improving your overall hotel stay - that’s a lot to smile about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Jonathan Freeman, Professor of Psychology at Goldsmiths, University of London, said: “The findings illustrate a fascinating link between interpersonal warmth and guest perception. Even small gestures of friendliness, such as a simple smile, genuinely affect how people experience their environment - from physical comfort to mental well-being.”

Shruti Gandhi Buckley, Global Brand Head at Hampton by Hilton says: “At Hampton by Hilton, our passion for exceptional service runs so deep, we’ve given it a name, Hamptonality!

“This study confirms what we witness every day from our incredible Hampton team members around the world: a genuine, warm, and inviting smile doesn’t just brighten a moment - it transforms the entire guest experience. From making a morning coffee taste better to turning a brief stay into a lasting memory, the power of a smile is undeniable."

For more information on the research and to book your own experience of ‘Service with a Smile,’ visit here Join the conversation at #ForTheStay.