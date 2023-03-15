Today (March 15) sees several trade unions in the UK out on strike. The widespread day of industrial action coincides with budget day, the day on which the Spring Budget will be announced by chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Strikes have been commonplace across the country since summer 2022, with dozens of unions and thousands of workers taking part. The action centres on demands for better pay and working conditions across various sectors.

On March 15, workers across several industries are on strike. This is the most we expect to see in a single day this month.

Junior doctors are once again on strike today. Around 36,000 are on strike for the third of three consecutive days of strike action.

They are joined by London Underground workers who are members of the RMT and ASLEF. Industrial action on the tube has brought the network to a standstill.

RMT General secretary Mick Lynch said: "I congratulate all our London Underground members who have taken part in this strike action today. It shows how determined we are to reach a negotiated settlement to this long running dispute.

"Attacks on pensions, conditions and job losses will not be tolerated and the travelling public needs to understand that understaffed and unstaffed stations are unsafe. We will continue our industrial campaign for as long as it takes."

130,000 workers in over 130 government departments are striking today in coordination with budget day. Amongst these are Ofsted workers and Border Force Officers.

Around 1,000 BBC workers who are members of the NUJ are on strike today in protest over planned cuts to BBC local radio. The 24 hour strike begins at 11am.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch (centre) on an RMT picket line during January’s strike (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

