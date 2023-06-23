Glastonbury 2023 is here, with a promising line-up of huge musical acts across the weekend. The legendary music festival will take place between June 21 and 25, with Pyramid Stage headliners including Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Sir Elton John over the weekend.

On the Other Stage, Wizkid, Lana Del Rey and Queens of the Stone Age are expected to entertain crowds as the headliners alongside more than 1,000 other acts across more than 100 stages.

When Glastonbury tickets went live in November 2022, they sold out in minutes. At the time, organisers for the festival said: “Demand far exceeded supply”. The festival held their ticket resale on April 23, offering up any tickets which weren’t paid for in full before the deadline. However, this batch of tickets sold out in just six minutes .

With this year’s festival now underway, many people are wondering who could headline the world-renowned festival next year. Here’s the latest odds, according to OLBG.

Who could headline Glastonbury 2024?

Taylor Swift is an early favourite to headline next year’s festival, with odds of 1/1. The Anti-Hero hitmaker could headline the festival as part of her European tour dates that are scheduled to take place next summer.

Coldplay follow with odds of 6/4. They have already headlined the festival on four occasions and could well return in 2024. If they do, they will become the first artists to headline Glastonbury five times.

Here’s a list of the latest betting odds: