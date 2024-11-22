Over two thirds of Brits say Christmas films are not just for December | Shutterstock

Three in 10 adults believe it is perfectly acceptable to start watching Christmas films by 25 November – if not year-round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For some people, holiday films are a strict December activity—cosied up close to the fire with only a few days left until the big day.

However, a poll of 2,000 people who celebrate Christmas found 77 per cent reject the notion that festive flicks are only for December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost one in four (24 per cent) named watching Christmas films as their favourite tradition, with 32 per cent saying it’s the ultimate way to feel festive, as well as happy (46 per cent) or nostalgic (45 per cent).

Home Alone, Love Actually and A Christmas Carol topped the list of the 10 best family festive movies ever made.

The research was commissioned by Disney+ as part of the launch of its Home Alone Experience, where fans can experience three rooms inspired by the McCallister household.

With every nostalgic detail meticulously thought of, visitors will be transported straight back to 90s Chicago where the Christmas classic, available to stream on Disney+, is set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport back to 90s Chicago with the launch of the Home Alone Experience by Disney+ | Disney+

Christmas films make people ‘feel festive, happy, or nostalgic’

Nearly half (46 per cent) of respondents are able to quote scenes from their favourite Christmas movie verbatim, showing just how near to the nation’s hearts they are.

The study went on to find the other festive traditions the UK likes to embrace every year, with Secret Santa gifts now topping the list.

Others enjoy festive baking (28 per cent) or crafting their own Christmassy decorations (17 per cent), according to the OnePoll.com figures.

In addition to enjoying festive film nights, 24 per cent of respondents have participated in a festive photo shoot with friends and family, with 22 per cent donning matching pyjamas or jumpers for the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This trend is especially popular with younger generations, who are ditching traditional Christmas cards in favour of sharing festive snaps online.

Among 18-34-year-olds, 36 per cent say social media photos have become their go-to for seasonal greetings.

The Home Alone trilogy, along with many other festive favourites, are available to stream now on Disney+.

Fans can experience three rooms inspired by the McCallister household | Disney+

Top 10 favourite Christmas films:

Home Alone (28 per cent) Love Actually (17 per cent) A Christmas Carol (16 per cent) Home Alone 2 (16 per cent) Die Hard (15 per cent) Elf (15 per cent) It’s a Wonderful Life (14 per cent) The Snowman (14 per cent) Miracle on 34th Street (11 per cent) The Holiday (11 per cent)