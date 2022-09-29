What’s coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ for Halloween 2022?
As the spooky season is almost upon us, here is a list of all Halloween films coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ in 2022.
Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ have announced all the shows arriving just in time for Halloween.
It’s that time of the year again, the time to curl up on the sofa with your family, friends, a potential loved one… and sink your teeth into a cheesy slasher or a nail-biting fright.
Luckily Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ have you covered. From the gruesome Netflix original docu-drama series, DAHMER - which has already taken the world by storm - to classic thrillers such as Hannibal.
Here’s a round-up of every flick coming to streaming services for Halloween 2022.
If your fascination with true crime is yet to peak, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series) will be a welcome addition for those looking for a crime-related series binge.
Netflix
September
- Phantom Pups (2022)
- DAHMER (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
October
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series)
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022)
- Nailed It! (Season 7 – Halloween Series)
- The Midnight Club (Season 1)
- Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2)
- The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022)
- The School for Good and Evil (2022)
- 28 Days Haunted (Season 1)
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (2022)
- Daniel Spellbound (Season 1)
- Wendell & Wild (2022)
November
- Wednesday (Season 1)
- 1899 (2022)
- Troll (2022)
Amazon Prime
October
- Run Sweetheart Run (2020)
- The Devil’s Hour (2022)
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
- Audrey Rose (1977)
- Burnt Offerings (1976)
- Hannibal (2001)
- Hostel (2006)
- Jennifer’s Body (2009)
- Murder Bury Win (2020)
- My Bloody Valentine (2009)
- Piranha 3D (2010)
- Shutter Island (2010)
- The Devil Inside (2012)
- The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
- American Horror Story S10 (2021)
- Unhuman (2022)
Disney+
October
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season (2022)
- American Horror Stories – Season 2 (2022)
- Marvel’s Werewolf By Night (2022)
- Candy (2022)