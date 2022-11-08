I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Is finally back on our screens with Ant and Dec at the helm to put a handful of celebrities through hell in the Australian jungle. This series is special as it marks the show’s 20th year on air, and sees celebrities return to Australia for the first time since before the pandemic.

The 2020 and 2021 series of the show was filmed at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales. Celebs started arriving in Australia earlier this month, with DJ Chris Moyles being the first to touch down shortly followed by Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver.

I’m a Celeb has pulled out all the stops for this season with an incredible cast that includes former rugby star Mike Tindall MBE, and former Lioness Jill Scott who retired from professional football after England’s heroic Euro 2022 win. The show also finally nabbed former Radio 1 DJ Chris Moyles who they had reportedly been trying to get on the show for years.

The show seems to be back better than ever as it was revealed in September that while the 2022 series will be in the classic location of Australia, there will be an All Stars edition of the show airing in 2023.

The extra special edition of the show will be filmed in South Africa. Long-time hosts, and geordie duo, Ant & Dec made the announcement via a video that was shared on social media in which they said: “South Africaaaaaaa! That’s right, we’re filming a very special version of I’m A Celebrity in South Africa which is coming to your tellies in 2023.”

So, when does I’m a Celeb start tonight? Here’s everything you need to know about the series so far, including what time it will start for the rest of the week.

What time is I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! On tonight?

On Tuesday 8 November the show will start at 9:15pm on ITV1 and STV. The show will finish at 10.30pm.

How to catch-up on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

If you missed out on last night’s episode then you can catch up on all the action by visiting ITV HUB , which can be accessed on your phone, tablet, computer or TV.

This year's I'm A Celebrity line-up

How many episodes of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Will there be this year?

I’m A Celeb usually airs for a total of four weeks and has shown between 19 to 22 episodes per series. Last year in 2021, the show ran for a total of 19 episodes. If it is to follow a similar pattern this time around we can expect the winner to be crowned around Sunday 26 November.

Who is on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2022?

While eliminations do not usually start until the second week of the competition, the jungle has already lost its first celebrity as Olivia Attwood was forced to leave the show after one day on medical grounds.

Here is a full lineup for I’m A Celeb 2022:

Babatunde Aleshe - Comedian

Sue Cleaver - Coronation Street actress

Scarlette Douglas - TV presenter

Boy George - Singer

Matt Hancock - MP and former Health Secretary

Chris Moyles - Radio presenter

Jill Scott MBE - England footballer

Mike Tindall MBE - Former Rugby player

Seann Walsh - Comedian

Owen Warner - Hollyoaks actor

Charlene White - News presenter

What time is I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! On for the rest of the week?

For the rest of the week the show will be run from its usual start time of 9pm. This may change again throughout the run of the series:

