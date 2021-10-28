Wetherspoons to slash prices in November with some beers costing just 99p

Wetherspoons 99p pints: pub chain will slash drink prices in November - with some beers costing under £1 (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Pub-chain Wetherspoons will slash drink prices throughout November, with unlimited hot refills on 99p hot drinks, and pints for less than a pound in many locations.

The discounts will vary between pubs, but the vast majority will have three key drink offers.

What’s on offer?

All throughout November offers will be in place which will see prices at more than 770 pubs slashed on a handful of popular drinks.

Hot drinks, including a range of coffees, teas and hot chocolate, will be available for 99p, with free refills available.

These pubs will also be serving bottles of Beck’s and a 25ml Bell’s Whisky with a mixer for 99p each.

A pint of Ruddles Best pale ale will be available for 99p in 671 of these Wetherspoons pubs in England, with some pubs serving Greene King IPA for 99p instead.

The other 99 pubs will be serving the pale ale at £1.10, because of the minimum unit restrictions in place in these countries.

All the pubs will also offer significant discounts on a selection of gins and wines, too.

A 25ml Gordon’s gin with a mixer will cost £1.99

A 175ml glass of Coldwater Creek (Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Merlot or White Zinfandel Rose) will cost £1.69

A bottle of Hardy’s (Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Shiraz or Rose) £6.99

Which pubs have the offers on?

Wetherspoons haven’t listed all the pubs where the above prices will be on offer, but they do have an app which will find your nearest branch of the pub chain and show their current offers.

Of the chains nearly 900 branches, 770 in the UK will have the above offers available.

The remaining pubs will also have varying discounts in place throughout November, with a pint of real ale costing between £1.49 and £1.99, a glass of wine costing £1.99 to £2.79 and a Gordon’s gin with a mixer from £1.99 to £2,99.

Wetherspoons airport sites will not be included in any of the offers.

Wetherspoon’s chairman Tim Martin, said: “ Our pubs are known for their excellent choice of drinks at value-for-money-prices at all times.