Preparations for the upcoming coronation of King Charles III are well under way, with thousands of businesses across the UK set to close for the celebrations. This includes the iconic stages of the West End.

Whats On Stage confirmed that a number of productions have made the decision to cancel the matinee performances on the big day which is scheduled to take place on Saturday May, 6.

The coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6. A bank holiday will take place on Monday May 8, two days after the coronation itself.

The coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey in London and the service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, as is tradition. The service will include representatives from the House of Parliament, Church and State. Prime Ministers and leading citizens from the Commonwealth will also be in attendance.

So, which shows have been cancelled due to the coronation ceremony? Here’s everything you need to know including a full list of cancellations.

Full list of cancelled West End shows on Saturday May 6

The list of currently affected shows (in alphabetical order) includes:

