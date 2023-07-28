A teenage boy has been arrested after a seven-year-old schoolgirl died in a hit-and-run crash involving a motorbike. Emergency services rushed to Turnstone Road in Walsall after the youngster was run over at around 7pm yesterday (Thursday, July 27).

Despite the efforts of medics the schoolgirl, who has not yet been identified, could not be saved. West Midlands Police said the arrested teenager, who is 14, remains in custody and detectives are now appealing for the public to come forward with information.

The force said the motorcycle is a road bike and is blue and black, but its exact make and model had not yet been determined. They added that the heartbroken family of the girl are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

Members of the community lay flowers at the scene of the crash on Turnstone Road, Walsall.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is an absolutely tragic event which has resulted in the death of an innocent child. We have still to recover the motorbike involved and I know someone out there in the local community knows where the bike is.

“I now need that community to come together and work with me. This is not about protecting people, this is about doing the right thing.

Police have launched an appeal for information and are searching for the motorbike involved in the crash.

“As such I would urge anyone with any information, however large or small, to make contact with us. This is a heartbreaking situation that no family should ever go through and my thoughts are with the family of this young girl.”

