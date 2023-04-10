Vodafone down: Vodafone issue update after phone and broadband services go down across the UK
Vodafone users across the UK are experiencing issues with phone and broadband services
Vodafone users experienced issues with their broadband and mobile internet service this Easter Monday morning. According to Down Detector, Vodafone issues started at 8.29am this morning (April 10) with thousands of people reporting issues. Of those experiencing issues, 91% of those reported relate to landline internet while 7% relate to mobile internet.
Hot spots for the outage were in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Cardiff, according to Down Detector.
Vodafone users took to social media to vent their frustrations at the outage. One user said: “@VodafoneUK internet is down.. Again.” Another said: “At least Vodafone is consistently the worst… internet is down again.”
Another Twitter user said: “Vodafone is down… yet again.” One frustrated customer said: “Can’t connect to Vodafone broadband, why do I pay all this money for it not to work?”
Vodafone has now confirmed it has indentified the issue and that it is being resolved. In a post on Twitter, Vodafone said: “We have identified the broadband issue that has been affecting some of our customers today. Our engineers are now resolving the issue and reconnecting affected customers. We apologise once again for the inconvenience this has caused.”
Last week, Broadband provider Virgin suffered a similar outage which affected thousands of users across the UK for over five hours. The network problems come just after news that Vodafone is set to finalise a merger with its rival Three within weeks.