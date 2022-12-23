Police have issued a warning ahead of Christmas after they found drug-laced sweets disguised as festive chocolates earlier this week. The chocolates were made to look like festive favourites with wrappers in the style of Quality Streets, Celebrations and Aero Minis.

However, although the sweets looked similar to those we might find in a Cadbury’s chocolate box, they went by the name’s ‘Quality Heat’, ‘Calibrations’ and ‘Ammo Minis.’ West Yorkshire Police officers found the drugs after they stopped and searched a vehicle on December 17.

The driver of the vehicle was reported for summons for possession of drugs. Meanwhile, earlier this year, cops in West Yorkshire seized £300,000 worth of edible cannabis that were made to look like children’s favourites such as Dairy Milk and Milky Bar.

Police have seized edible cannabis that drug dealers had disguised as Christmas chocolates

