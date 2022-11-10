New Freedom of Information (FOI) data obtained by Confused.com has revealed the speed cameras that catch people speeding the most in the UK. The FOI request asked UK police forces how many prosecutions were made against drivers caught speeding.

According to the data, the single busiest speed camera is located in North West London on the A40 between Long Dr and Wellands Gardens. A camera here caught over 49,000 speeding drivers in the last financial year alone.

In 12 months, 1.74 million speeding offences were captured by cameras across the UK, with drivers forking out a staggering £45.7 million in fines. However, of the 1.74 million motorists that were caught, only 457,232 drivers were forced to take a £100 fine and three penalty points on their licence.

Instead of a fine, 698,115 drivers opted to take a speed awareness course. This typically costs around £100 for enrolment, but means the participant doesn’t get any penalty points. The worst offending drivers could be taken to court and get an even more severe punishment, with fines potentially as a percentage of their salary.

Where are the top 10 busiest speed cameras in the UK?

The data provides details of the 10 speed cameras in the UK that have caught the most drivers speeding. These are listed below along with the number of drivers each camera has caught speeding in the last 12 months.