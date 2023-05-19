Jacob Murphy became fascinated with brewing after he visited the Guinness Storehouse during a family holiday to Dublin when he was ten. Two years ago he started working part time at the Fixed Wheel Brewery in Blackheath, West Midlands, mixing up the hops and malt.

He impressed owner Scott Povey so much he has now been offered an apprenticeship, making him the UK’s youngest professional brewer. Jacob, from Quinton, Birmingham, said: "I just remember I really got interested in brewing beer after that trip to the Guinness factory in Dublin. I really loved all the smells and stuff and seeing all the barrels. It got me into it.”

“When I was 15 I started emailing brewers near me and Scott replied. I did a brewery tour and did a few days experience to get used to the working environment.”

Jacob’s workmates are planning a big bash to celebrate his 18th birthday on June 11. He said: "It would be quite nice for the first official pint that I drink to be my own beer. Hearing someone come up and order my beer that I’ve made is really gratifying, just knowing that people like something that I’m doing.

"It’s going to be really cool on my birthday, we’ve got over a 100 people coming. It’s going to be summer so we can go outside. Turning 18 will also have advantages for my career because at the moment I’m too young to sample beers when I attend brewing events.

Jacob Murphy, 17, from Quinton in Birmingham, is thought to be the youngest professional brewer in the UK

