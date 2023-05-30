The UK has had the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching nearly 25°C in certain parts of the country, the Met Office said . According to the national forecasters, temperatures reached 24.8°C in Porthmadog, north Wales on Tuesday (May 30), breaking the previous record of 24.4°C set in Plymouth on Sunday (May 28).

Meanwhile, Scotland and Northern Ireland both saw their warmest days of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 24.2°C in Tyndrum, Stirling, and 24.1°Cin Castlederg, County Tyrone.

According to Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin, high pressure will continue to rule the country this week as a "cold front shifts away," delivering more pleasant weather. And the trend is set to continue until the middle of June.

In its long-range weather forecast , the Met Office said settled conditions are likely to dominate throughout this period with “plenty of dry and bright weather” across the country, with the best of the sunshine expected across the west of the UK.

It said: “Temperatures will continue to be warmest towards the west, with an onshore wind making it feel cooler in eastern areas, especially the southeast where winds will be strongest. Towards the end of this period, the chance of showers in the south may start to increase. Further north, the generally fine pattern is likely to continue.”

In July 2022, the UK recorded its highest-ever temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius in Coningsby, Lincolnshire. The prolonged heat wave also prompted the government to issue heat safety warnings advising the elderly and the vulnerable to remain indoors and to work from home if possible. This has also resulted in hosepipe bans lasting many weeks and even months.

UK’s 5-day weather forecast

Tuesday (May 30)

Remaining cloudy in the far north, and cloud spreading from the North Sea into many eastern, central and southern areas, giving the odd spot of drizzle. Clearer elsewhere. Patchy frost in the north.

Wednesday (May 31)

Cloud breaking to give sunny spells for many. Becoming warm in the west. Cloudier and cooler in the far north and across North Sea coasts. Breezy, especially for southern coasts.

The UK has had the hottest day of the year so far in Porthmadog in north Wales. (Getty Images)

Outlook for Thursday (June 1) to Saturday (June 3):