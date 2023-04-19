News you can trust since 1837
An Easyjet flight which took off from Liverpool and bound for Turkey was surrounded by police after being forced to make an emergency landing in Germany.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 19th Apr 2023, 20:55 BST- 1 min read

The plane took off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport for Turkey at 1.06pm but two hours into the journey the flight was forced to land at Munich International Airport. After landing, the easyJet flight was met by police who escorted two unruly passengers off the plane.

In a statement, easyJet confirmed the flight was diverted due to the behaviour of two passengers and praised the fast-acting actions of the cabin crew on-board the flight.

An easyJet spokesman said: "easyJet can confirm flight EZY3409 from Liverpool to Dalaman on April 19 diverted to Munich and was met by police due to two passengers behaving disruptively onboard. easyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

EasyJet has celebrated its 150th Fearless Flyer course, which took place last month with the experience flight taking off from Gatwick Airport. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty ImagesEasyJet has celebrated its 150th Fearless Flyer course, which took place last month with the experience flight taking off from Gatwick Airport. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images
    “Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet’s priority.”