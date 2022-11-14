Travelodge has released their most bizarre requests from 2022. This comes as part of an audit from Travelodge, who have over 550 hotels across the UK and Ireland, making them one of the biggest hotel chains in Britain.

Across their hotels, Travelodge welcomes around 19 million guests every year. With such a high number of guests attending their hotels, it’s likely they get some very peculiar requests.

With the first year free of Coronavirus restrictions, Travelodge has seen an increase in the amount of guests staying at its hotels. Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “Following a very difficult two years, Britons have taken full advantage this year to enjoy everything they have missed during the pandemic and this includes holidays and business trips.

“We have experienced a significant increase in bookings across our 581 UK Travelodge hotels this year, with Britons taking more short breaks and turning a concert or sporting event into a Minication. Also with more Britons holidaying on British shores than ever before our hotel teams have also received a high volume of interesting requests and questions especially around attractions, locations, local dishes, customs and traditions across our diverse British regions.”

The spokeswoman added: “Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge. However, there are some requests beyond their control such as getting ordained to officiate a wedding, getting the London Eye to rotate in an anti-clockwise formation, programming all the traffic lights in York to be green at midday for a bride to get to the church on time and taking a customer for a spin in the Red Bull Formula One racing car around Milton Keynes famous roundabouts.”

So, here are the top 25 strangest requests and questions, and the location where it was said.

1. Where can I catch a Cullen Skink? - Aberdeen airport Travelodge

2. Can you arrange for me to wear Meghan Markle’s Giorgio Armani dress from the fashion museum for my 40th birthday party? - Bath waterside Travelodge

3. Which local Birmingham delicatessen sells Colonel Mustard? - Birmingham Central Bull Ring Travelodge

4. Can you teach me to dance Bhangra? - Birmingham Central Moor Street Travelodge

5. Can you arrange for me to have a double date with Harry & Sandra Redknapp? - Bournemouth Seafront Travelodge

6 What time does the BA i360 take off? - Brighton Seafront Travelodge

7. How holy is the water at the Jesus Green Lido? - Cambridge Central Travelodge

8. Does King Charles teach at The Kings School? - Canterbury Chaucer Central Travelodge

9. Can you arrange for my husband to be imprisoned in Carlisle castle? He is annoying me - Carlisle Central Travelodge

10. How fidgety is the Fidgety Pie? - Derby Pride Park Travelodge

11. Do I need to bow to Brigadier Sir Nils Olav at Edinburgh Zoo? - Edinburgh Central Travelodge

12. Can you record a voice note in the voice of Sean Connery to my Grannie Angie for her birthday? You sound just like 007! - Edinburgh Haymarket Travelodge

13. Can you arrange for Aunt Bessie to give my wife a cookery lesson, she can’t make Yorkshire puddings? - Hull Central Travelodge

14. Can you ask that the London Eye rotates in an anti-clockwise formation? - London City Travelodge

15. Can you arrange a surprise garden afternoon tea for my grandfather with Paddington Bear? - London Central Waterloo Travelodge

16. Can you take Boujee, my Chow Chow shopping in Knightsbridge, whilst I make a sales pitch? - London Central Marylebone Travelodge

17. Can you record my voicemail with your best Scouser accent - could you say “Surprise Surprise” in honour to the late Cilla Black? - Liverpool Central Exchange Travelodge

18. I would like an extra room to use as a wardrobe? - Manchester Piccadilly Travelodge

19. Can you take me for a spin in a Red Bull Formula One racing car? - Milton Keynes at The Hub Travelodge

20. Is Rick Stein around to cook us a private barbecue on the beach? - Newquay Seafront Travelodge

21. My husband wants to visit a Norfolk broad, which one do you recommend? - Norwich Central Riverside Travelodge

22. Can you fill my bath with different flavoured scoops of ice cream as a birthday present for my wife’s 40th birthday? - Rhyl Seafront Travelodge

23. Can you get ordained today to officiate my wedding? - Staines Travelodge

24. Which volcano is Laverbread from? - Swansea Central Travelodge