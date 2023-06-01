News you can trust since 1837
Toys R Us to return to UK highstreet in June with 9 new stores - full list of locations

Toys R Us has announced it is returning to the UK highstreet with one store opening in just a couple of weeks time

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 1st Jun 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read

Toys R Us is returning to the UK highstreet in just a few weeks as the retailer has announced nine new openings. The store will make a welcome return after closing in 2018, and will work in partnership with WHSmith.

The new stores will mean children and parents can test out toys before putting them in their basket. Customers will be able to get their hands on popular brands including Barbie, Lego, Fisher Price and Hot Wheels.

Meanwhile, each shop will be divided into sections by age, interest, and category, and decked out with interactive experiences, activities, and demonstration tables.

WHSmith managing director Sean Toal said: "At WHSmith, we’re always exploring new opportunities to launch exciting new product ranges to our customers on the high street, and our partnership with Toys R Us certainly does this.

    "The brand has long been known for its exceptional range of toys and games and complements our existing offer well.

    "Across each of the nine locations, we have a great team of colleagues who look forward to welcoming many new and existing customers over the coming weeks and showcasing the new store layout and, not forgetting, Geoffrey the Giraffe."

    Toys R Us has announced it is returning to the UK highstreet with one store opening in just a couple of weeks time
    The first store will open at Monks Cross Retail Park, York on June 10, and the others will follow over the coming months.

    Toys R Us - full list of locations

    • Canterbury (St George Street)
    • Chelmsford (High Street)
    • Cheltenham (High Street)
    • Cwmbran (The Mall)
    • Oxford (Cornmarket Street)
    • Poole (Towngate Shopping Centre)
    • Reading (Broad Street)
    • Solihull (Mell Square)
    • York (Monks Cross retail park)
