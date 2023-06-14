Toys R Us will open eight new shops over summer, each set up from inside WHSmith stores. The famous toy brand, which hasn’t been back on the high street since 2018, announced their return earlier this month.

As there won’t be individual stores, shoppers hoping to go to Toys R Us will have a slightly different experience. When visiting a WH Smith store, shoppers will get to browse and play with toys before ordering them in the store.

Each branch will feature a demonstration area where customers can try products out-of-the-box and see how toys and games work before purchasing. The first Toys R Us store to return has already opened, with the first to appear in York (Monks Cross retail park) on June 10.

The company has confirmed the next couple of stores will open up on Saturday, June 17. The locations are Oxford (Cornmarket Street) and Cheltenham (High Street).

Location of Toys R Us stores to open in the UK

The remaining six stores to open are as follows, although exact dates are still to be confirmed:

Canterbury (St George Street)

Chelmsford (High Street)

Cwmbran (The Mall)

Poole (Towngate Shopping Centre)

Toys R Us on St Peters Way closed in April 2018.