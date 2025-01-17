A study revealed people will be saving money by unsubscribing from as many paid-for services as possible. | Will Ireland/PinPep

These are the top 20 creative ways we are saving money in January - including 'no spend' weekends, home spa days and 'unsubscribathons'.

A study, of 2,000 adults, revealed the methods people will be using to save money this January, which includes trying to unsubscribe from as many paid-for services as possible.

It found 55 per cent intend to shed the pounds - coins that is - to allow for some of the month’s big expenses, from the Christmas credit card bill to new gym memberships and hefty phone bills.

Inventive ways include having ‘spend nothing weekends’ (14 per cent) or doing a £5 challenge where every fiver goes into a jar for a month (eight per cent.

The survey was commissioned by SMARTY Mobile, which has partnered with savvy saver and television personality Angellica Bell, to provide a financial fitness class where goers can flex their monetary muscles with enjoying a workout with a side of money saving tips.

Angellica said: “It’s not surprising people want to save money and plan ahead in January as some of us are still paying for Christmas and other big bills often come through at the start of the year.

“I’m hoping to help people get physically, and financially, fit shedding the excess 'pounds' that come with things like unwanted or overpriced subscriptions.

“Being on top of our finances is a massive step towards a boost in mental health, and that in turn leads to physical wellbeing, small steps are always a great start."

Cutting down monthly expenses is the top financial goal for Brits in 2025

It also emerged 28 per cent will be batch cooking and freezing meals to cut down on buying food while out and about.

While 26 per cent will use cashback apps for groceries and online shopping.

The research went on to find 43 per cent are expecting higher household bills to kick in from the start of January.

And eight per cent are also likely to have a higher than usual phone bill, while 19 per cent are going to be wrestling with the festive credit card spending.

As a result, 32 per cent are considering going on a ‘cash-only’ diet, withdrawing cash for a week and not using their cards at all.

The top financial goal Brits are planning towards is cutting down their monthly expenses (35 per cent).

This was narrowly followed by building an emergency savings fund (34 per cent) while 28 per cent are saving for a major purchase.

And while 60 per cent have - or are planning to - set a monthly budget for 2025, the OnePoll study found 49 per cent of these admit they are only ‘somewhat likely’ to stick to it.

Sayed Hajamaideen from SMARTY Mobile, which offers SIM plans that can be paused, changed or cancelled at any time, said: “It’s clear to see that as a nation we’re embracing different ways to cut excess costs, with January being an ideal time to start forming new habits that can make a lasting difference.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Angellica to highlight some simple ways to get financially fit and start the year savvy.

“An easy way to begin is by assessing your current bills - what do you still need, and where can you get more for less - shopping around for the best value.”

Top 20 ways Brits are getting ‘financially fit’ in 2025:

Seeking out voucher / discount codes Selling unused / unwanted items on online marketplaces Turning down the thermostat and using blankets or layers Batch cooking and freezing meals Reusing gift bags, wrapping paper, and ribbons Using cashback apps for groceries and online shopping Walking or cycling instead of using public transport or driving Switching to generic or store-brand products Buying second-hand or vintage clothes instead of new Planning "free outing" days, like museum visits or hikes Setting a daily or weekly spending cap Starting or continuing with a side hustle Shopping exclusively from discount or clearance sections Participating in "no-spend weekends" Growing herbs or vegetables on your windowsill Using a budgeting app to track expenses Joining a library for free books and media Making homemade cleaning supplies from basic ingredients Doing a £5 challenge where every note goes into a jar for a month. Doing an ‘unsubscribathon’ challenge where you unsubscribe from paid-for services