Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black have welcomed their second child as the couple shared the news with their fans. The couple also revealed the name of their new baby.

The announcement came as a surprise to fans as Olympic diver Tom, 28, and husband Dustin, 48, had not previously revealed they were expecting a second child. They are already fathers to their first child, Robert Ray, 5.

Tom and Dustin also surprised their fans by revealing the name of their second son. They have decided to name him Phoenix Rose.

The couple, who married in 2017, welcomed their first child in 2018. They had their child via surrogacy, deciding to go through the process in America rather than the UK.

Tom explained that the reason behind this decision was because in the UK, both surrogates and parents are not given the same legal rights. This put him and his American screenwriter husband off going ahead with the process in Tom’s own country.

Shortly after the couple welcomed their first child, Tom said: "We looked into it in the UK and in the US. In the UK it’s a lot more complicated because surrogates aren’t as well protected legally, intended parents aren’t protected legally. It’s just not safe, there’s a lot of hurdles to jump over.”

"In the US, everything is regulated in a way that keeps everyone safe and in the US the surrogacy process is a lot more streamlined."