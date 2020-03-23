This website can help you calculate how much toilet paper you actually need

Toilet roll has become one of the UK's most sought after items, as coronavirus-inspired panic buying has left shelves bare across the country. With images of empty shelves becoming commonplace, many major supermarket chains have placed limits on how many units of certain items can be bought at one time.

But do you really know how much toilet paper you need? To give you a better idea, a new online toilet roll calculator has been created.

How does it work?

The online calculator, called How Much Toilet Paper?, simply requires you to enter the number of rolls you currently have and the average number of toilet visits per day your household performs. How Much Toilet Paper? will then calculate how long your supply will last.

The advanced settings also allow you to input the duration of your quarantine, if you are under one, so that the calculator can tell you exactly what proportion of it your current supply will last for.

If you want an even more precise estimate, you can enter data like the number of sheets left on the roll and the number of “wipes per trip”.

Who made the calculator?

The tool was designed by two UK residents, Ben Sassoon and Sam Harris, who said it was designed as both a fun distraction and an attempt to educate people about their real needs to discourage unnecessary panic buying.

In an interview with The Verge, Sassoon said, “Our average user has 500% more toilet paper than they would need in a potential quarantine. We are hoping that people will use the site and see they don’t need to go out and empty the shelves.”

Where is the calculator available?