These are the top 20 funniest local headlines Brits love

People consume local news an average of five days a week with 15 per cent admitting they love reading it - to see if it’s about anyone they know.

Nearly a fifth love to read about crime in their local area, while others enjoy reading about local politics (16 per cent) or human-interest stories (14 per cent).

It also emerged 55 per cent have made headlines themselves, featuring in the local paper at least once in their lifetime.

The poll of 2,000 adults by digital magazine and newspaper app, Readly, which now includes regional newspapers, revealed the local news headlines most likely to make them smile.

And ‘foul mouthed parrot on the loose’ was deemed the funniest - other amusing headlines include, ‘Police admit ‘biggest-ever’ cocaine haul is dental powder’ and ‘Drunk fought invisible man’.

‘I’ve been posting my letters in the dog poo box for TWO YEARS’ and ‘Hackney Pool too wet to swim’ also made the list.

Chris Couchman, Head of Content for Readly, said: “It is important to know what is going on in your local area as you just don’t know how it could affect you on a personal level.

“The appetite for local news and community spirit is strong in a world post pandemic. From the humor to the heartwarming, local drama to local heroes, local reports keep readers smiling and entertained.”

The study also found 59 per cent of adults are loyal to their local newspaper, and nearly three quarters believe they are important for keeping communities informed about current events.

More than one in seven have written into the newspaper ‘multiple times’, with 40 per cent having their letter published at least once.

And 54 per cent still have the clipping.

Despite 45 per cent of adults not living in the area they grew up in, 16 per cent still follow the news that goes on there all the time.

Local reports keep readers entertained

It also emerged 63 per cent believe it is important to support your local paper.

But while 47 per cent are proud of their local publication, 31 per cent believe it is underappreciated.

While 63 per cent of those polled via OnePoll agree local newspapers are the best way to keep up to date with local news.

Chris Couchman added: “It is great to hear that so many value their local newspaper, reading it alongside national news.

“That’s why we’re delighted to add 160 regional titles to the Readly platform so people can read alongside their favourite magazines and newspapers.

“Local news could have an impact on the community and allow people to engage in decision making within the area.

“Just because something isn’t ‘newsworthy’ on a national level, it doesn’t mean that the achievement is not worth reporting on.

“Without it, we wouldn’t have access to current events and up to date information that is important to us in our everyday lives.”

In response to the findings, a quiz has been created to find out how news savvy you are.

